ZAMBIAN EMBASSY IN BERLIN WORRIED OVER THE HIGH NUMBER OF ZAMBIANS BEING SWINDLED BY ONLINE SCAMMERS

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Berlin

Thursday, 13th October 2022

The Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, has expressed concern over the high number of Zambians being swindled by online scammers purporting to be Polish based motor vehicle and tractor dealers.

Charge D’ Affaires at the Zambian embassy in Germany, Mrs Dorcas Chileshe has cautioned Zambians wishing to purchase motor vehicles and tractors online from Poland to verify the authenticity of the companies they are dealing with before making payments.

She says most of the people who are swindled do not engage the Zambian embassy in Berlin or the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Poland and only report when they are swindled.

Mrs Chileshe says the scammers are purporting to be selling tractors and motor vehicles in excellent condition at very low prices to attract unsuspecting buyers.

She has encouraged Zambians to do due diligence on companies they deal with and seek guidance from the Zambian Embassy in Germany or the Consulate in Poland.

The Zambian Embassy in Berlin covers Poland as a country of Extra accreditation.

Issued by Lubinda Kashewe

First Secretary-Press

Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Germany