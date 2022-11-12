Zambian female truck driver stranded in South African hospital after accident

Miles Sampa

My last act on this SA trip was to visit our Zambian 🇿🇲 female Truck driver Memory Banda that had a very bad road accident about 3 months ago.

It happened when she was driving a sulphuric acid tanker from Richard’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal and destined for Congo DR via Zambia.

Her right hand and right side of the head got heavy injuries as the truck overturned on her right side.

She has been hospitalized since then at the Johannesburg general hospital 🏥 (Charlotte Maxata) and undergone several theatre surgeries.

She tells me Doctors indicated a few days ago that she was ready to be discharged. We thank God🙏🏾.

She has however indicated that the administration of the hospitals is delaying to discharge her because of the bill that has accumulated to about R75,000. A Zambian diaspora good samaritan advanced the hospital R25,000 as deposit for her admission.

The Truck owner is a Somalian based in Ndola but has hardly helped her in any way.

May our government please do what they can to help our sister so she can get discharged and travel back to Zambia 🇿🇲. She told me she misses her two children at her home.

She was widowed in January this year.

Together We Can