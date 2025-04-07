ZAMBIAN FUEL CHEAPER: But why is fuel appearing cheap in Malawi than Zambia?

ZAMBIAN FUEL CHEAPER

According to the Global Oil Prices Index, Zambia has the cheapest prices of fuel than it’s struggling neighboring country Malawi.

In Zambia, Petrol is currently fetching $1.209 (K34.98) per liter while Diesel is at $1.125 (K30.23) per liter.

In Malawi, Petrol is $1.458 (K40) while Diesel is $1.576 (K43.5) per liter.

But why is fuel appearing cheap in Malawi than Zambia?

It’s because the Zambian economy is two times stronger than the Malawian economy.

In short, a simple K16 Zambian kwacha is equivalent to 43 Malawian Kwacha.

Anyone who lives in Chipata and has K16 is able to buy a 1 litre of fuel in Malawi.

Very soon, Zambia K5 kwacha will be able to buy a one liter in Malawi. This is how strong the economy is. This is how stable the Zambian economy is.

But dull people like Sean Tembo and Simon Mulenga Mwila don’t understand simple economics

Credit: Zambian Truth



