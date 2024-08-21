GOSPEL ARTIST FOUND WITH CANNAB!S

By Virginia Chilongo

A Zambian Gospel Artist has been arrested for trafficking in High-Grade Cannabis.

South African based Dickson Phiri, is a cartel leader who has been operating in South Africa, India, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Eswatini, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

It has been discovered that the 39-year-old Gospel Artist has been recruiting Zambian ladies into drug trafficking.

Local authorities say he has been on the Zambian Watch-List for some-time.

Records indicate that Mr. Phiri was previously arrested for similar charges and

consequently prosecuted.

He was arrested after Drug Enforcement Commission Officers in Kazungula District intercepted him when he was driving his Hino Truck en-route to Zambia from South Africa.

The Truck, bearing registration number BLC 6584 ZM was laden with 38 bundles of high-grade cannabis weighing 41.5kg.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Allan Tamba says the Commission remains committed to its mandate of enforcing the law and ensuring that those who engage in such criminal activities are brought to justice.