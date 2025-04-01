ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT AND CHINA SIGN EXPORT PROTOCOL FOR MACADAMIA NUTS



Zambia and China have today signed a historic protocol that will allow the export of Zambian macadamia nuts to the Chinese market, marking a significant step in boosting the country’s agricultural exports.



Speaking during the signing ceremony at Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) ,Ambassador Han Jing represented by Chinese Embassy Charge D’affairs Wang Sheng emphasized that the agreement reflects the strong trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.





He noted that China remains committed to strengthening economic ties with Zambia, particularly in the agricultural sector.



And Agriculture Minister Mr Reuben Mtolo described the protocol as a milestone for Zambia’s macadamia industry, highlighting its potential to transform the livelihoods of local farmers.





“This agreement opens up new markets for our farmers, ensuring higher incomes, job creation, and increased foreign exchange earnings,” he stated.



Under the new trade arrangement, Zambia’s macadamia nut farmers will have access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, driving agricultural development and export diversification.





The deal is also expected to encourage more investment in the macadamia sector, leading to improved farming techniques and infrastructure.





The agreement forms part of the government’s broader strategy to expand agricultural exports beyond traditional crops and reduce economic reliance on copper.





With the signing of this protocol, Zambia is set to position itself as a key player in the global macadamia trade, unlocking new economic opportunities for its citizens.





Issued by:

Balewa Zyuulu

PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Ministry of Agriculture