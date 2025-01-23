ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT EXPOSES OPPOSITION’S ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS FABRICATION SCHEME





The government has exposed an alleged scheme by opposition political parties to tarnish the country’s international reputation through fabricated claims of human rights abuses. Raphael Nakacinda, Secretary General of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF), accused the government of harassing opposition members. However, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa told VOA that the accusations were “dirty” and damaging to the government’s progress.





According to Mweetwa, the opposition’s strategy involves mobilising individuals to flood social media platforms and international organisations with false reports of human rights violations. Speaking during a press briefing in Mongu, he alleged that the opposition party even recruited people to pose as victims of abuse. “This scheme is not only malicious but also aims to undermine the many successes Zambia has achieved in the past three years,” Mweetwa remarked.





The minister also took the opportunity to highlight human rights violations committed under the PF’s previous administration. “The atrocities committed by the previous government were unprecedented in Zambia’s history,” he said, urging citizens to remain vigilant against disinformation campaigns.





Reiterating the government’s commitment to upholding human rights, Mweetwa called on the international community to reject these fabricated claims. He assured both Zambians and global partners that the allegations do not reflect the reality under the current administration.