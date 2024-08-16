ZAMBIAN GOVT DRAGS ITS FEET AS THE SITUATION IN KURSK BECOMES DIRE

From our inbox….

GOVT DRAGS ITS FEET AS THE SITUATION IN KURSK BECOMES DIRE.

The situation in the w@r torn territ0ry of Kúrsk in Russía has descended to d@ngerous proportion for the safety of the Zambian students studying at Kursk University.

As a concerned parent, I have been trying to get updates regarding govt plans to evacuate the students from the area as other nations have done so far but to no avail. Students are now pleading with us parents to help evacuate them to Mosców or other relatively sàfer places.

But as you know, such expenses at short notice, especially after having just after paying their school fees are problematic in this economy.

There are currently about five Zambian students studying at Kursk University at the moment and govt should take this matter seriously and take our children to safety.

As we speak, other nations have already evàcuated their children to Moscow and elsewhere and the university has opened online portal for lessons to help students who are leaving the area.

We appeal to govt to please act and save our children.

Concerned parent.