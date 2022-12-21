ZAMBIAN GOVT IN TALKS WITH VEDANTA TO REVIVE KCM

By Darius Choonya

President Hakainde Hichilema says the Zambian government is in talks with Vedanta Resources management over the legal process that placed KCM under liquidation.

Speaking at the End of the Year Press Conference on Tuesday December 20th, 2022 at State House, the President says his government wants to settle the matter out of court because that is the only way business can be dealt with.

He reveals that he desires to ensure a thriving mining sector that is centered on dialogue and not in courtrooms as he endeavors to improve the welfare of miners in the country.

Three years ago KCM was placed under provisional liquidation after the previous government alleged that the company had allegedly deceived Zambians about its plans on expansion of its operations and was accused of tax evasion.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that his cabinet will this Thursday meet stakeholders to discuss pressing issues in the energy sector.