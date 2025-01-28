ZAMBIAN GOVT, US OFFICIALS TO MEET OVER EXECUTIVE ORDERS AFFECTING HEALTH SECTOR

GOVT, US OFFICIALS TO MEET OVER EXECUTIVE ORDERS AFFECTING HEALTH SECTOR



By Elfi Mwale Shampande



The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination, Dr. George Sinyangwe, has announced that the Zambian government will engage with officials from the United States government to address the reported suspension of HIV drug distribution to developing countries.





Dr. Sinyangwe says government will release an official position tomorrow, January 29, 2025 after the conclusion of the high-level discussions.





This development follows the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s decision earlier this week to pause funding obligations under Development Objective Agreements (DOAGs).





The pause is part of a broader review of U.S. foreign assistance programs prompted by a new Executive Order issued by President Donald Trump.