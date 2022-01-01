ZAMBIAN HIKERS DEDICATE 7TH MT. KILIMANJARO VISIT TO PRES. HICHILEMA

A group of Zambian hikers have visited Mount Kilimanjaro for the seventh time and capped their latest visit as a special dedication to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Comprising Ronnie Rich, Radha Patel Sanjit Sampat & Dr. Krupali Patel, the group visited the apex of the tallest free standing mountain in the world on New Year’s Eve.

“On the last Day of 2021 – from the roof of Africa ~ Bally we salute you 👋 for taking #ZambiaForward,” Ronnie writes.

“We pushed hard to reach summit, and whenever we felt like giving up – we decided to #FakaPressure.”

They said Hichilema’s ascendancy to power on his sixth attempt was the highlight of 2021.

Mount Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, is 5,895 meters high and is the highest in Africa.

