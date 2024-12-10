Zambian legends including Christopher Katongo, Clifford Mulenga, William Njobvu and Isaac Chansa will be in Malawi at Bingu National Stadium.



Malawi will host Zambia football legends in an international friendly match on December 28 at Bingu National Stadium.



Football Legends Association (FLA) board chairperson Jim Kalua says logistical arrangements are at advanced stage.



” We are working around the clock to ensure that the fans watch an exciting match between the legends,” Kalua said.



The two nations met in another international freindly match last year in which Zambia won 2-1 at David Kaunda Stadium, Chipata.



Malawi team will comprise legends from the 1988 East and Central African (Cecafa) winning squad such as Peterkins Kayira, Gilbert Chirwa, Austin Nyondo, Mabvuto Lungu and Young Chimodzi Senior.



There will also be several faces from the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad namely James Sangala, Joseph Kamwendo, Moses Chavula, Elvis Kafoteka and Jimmy Zakazaka.



Zambia will have legends from the 2012 Afcon winning squad such as Christopher Katongo, Felix Katongo and Given Sunguluma.



Reported by Mabvuto Kambuwe.