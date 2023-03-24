ZAMBIAN MAN IN GAY MARRIAGE PLANS TO VISIT HOME

A Zambian Post Journalist learns that Mwenya Wayne Mulenga from Kabwe central province, got married to his husband Gregory Michael Scott in 2018.



The gay couple got married in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷in a colorful wedding ceremony as the Zambian man sang local songs “nasekele nasekela natemwa”.



Mwenya says he is planning to come home with his husband for a visit at the Victoria falls in Livingston and also introduce his husband to other family members.



Credit: Zambian Post.