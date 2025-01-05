ZAMBIAN MUSICIANS APPRECIATE MEMORIAL PARK MANAGEMENT FOR UPGRADING DANDY KRAZY’S BURIAL SITE TO THE ‘INNER CIRCLE’ SECTION.

We are grateful to the management of Memorial Park for making an in-kind donation to King Dandy’s family in form of the most prestigious burial site known as the inner circle.

After the original burial site was paid for by well wishers who have been greatly acknowledged and appreciated by the bereaved family, Memorial Park decided to contribute to the purchase of the burial space by upgrading to the inner circle which costs close to K100,000. This was done in the presence of members of the Chibambo family and Zambian artists such as Ba Yoka, ZAMCOPS Board Chair Gloria Kabonga, Mampi, Macky 2 and Roberto. Also present was Hon. Katayi of Kitwe.

As the Zambian entertainment industry, we are grateful for this gesture.

By B Flow