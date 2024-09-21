ZAMBIAN MUSICIANS PRESIDENT WITHDRAWS ASSAULT CASE AGAINST FEMALE  POLICE OFFICER

ZAMBIAN MUSICIANS PRESIDENT WITHDRAWS ASSAULT CASE AGAINST POLICE OFFICER



Zambia Association of Musicians President, Davison Munsanda, has withdrawn the assault case against Mazabuka-based Zambia Police Traffic Officer, Mervis Zulu.



Munsanda had sustained facial injuries after the police officer hit him with a beer bottle following a misunderstanding at Friday’s Corner recently.



Munsanda said that he has forgiven Zulu for the incident as a way of fostering reconciliation and unity.



He said Zulu apologized to him for her actions and showed remorse, stating that she did not intentionally mean to assault him.



Munsanda added that as a public service worker, he does not want Zulu to go to jail over a mistake if found guilty by the court, hence resorting to reconciliation.



He also appealed to the Police Command not to punish Zulu for the incident but to help her with counseling.



Zulu has unreservedly apologized to Munsanda, expressing deep remorse for her actions.



BYTA FM