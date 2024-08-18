Zambian national linked to kidnapping and drug syndicate arrested at OR TAMBO International Airport.



A 40-year-old Zambian national was intercepted as he arrived in the country from Zambia at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.



Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect’s movement.



The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa.



He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman.



The businessman was kidnapped in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July. He was rescued on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.



He is also believed to be a key figure in the R300 million crystal meth drugs that were seized.



Police have been tracking the suspect and, upon arrival at the OR Tambo airport, he was arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, Counter Intelligence, detectives, JMPD K9 unit, Flying Squad, and private security.



The suspect is expected to be charged with eight other suspects who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust