ZAMBIAN NATIONAL SHOT DEAD IN SOUTH AFRICA

CONDOLENCES MESSAGE: Mr Alfred Sampa

We have learnt with shock and a deep sense of sadness the tragic death of Mr Alfred Sampa. Mr Alfred Sampa aged 46 years was shot dead in Johannesburg Central on his way to City Deep Market.

Mr Sampa was shot around 12:30pm CAT and was soon rushed to Southrand Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

We knew Mr Sampa at a personal level as one of the leading Fruit & Veg suppliers in Zambia. Mr Sampa has his foot print in almost all the leading retail Supermarkets in Zambia e.tc ShopRite, Pick n Pay and Melissa .

We hope and pray police investigations in South Africa bring the culprits to book. We convey our deepest condolences to his family and to the fruit & Veg association of Zambia.

MHSRIP

Ezlon Cosmos Mudolo Zambia