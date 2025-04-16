Zambian nationals arrested in Botswana over alleged SA stolen vehicles



Kazungula Police have arrested three men in connection with suspected stolen vehicles brought into Botswana from South Africa.



A 29-year-old South African man, Nzabuco Praisedgod Nathi Ndlangamandla, was arrested on Saturday, 13 April 2025, after police found him with a BMW X7 believed to have been stolen in South Africa.



The following day, Sunday, 14 April 2025, two Zambian nationals, Zaid Nadat (32) and Mohammed Patel (30), were also arrested.





They were found with a VW Amarok, also suspected to be stolen in South Africa.



The three suspects appeared before the Kasane Magistrate Court on Monday, 15 April 2025.



They were each charged with one count of being in possession of goods stolen outside Botswana.



All three have been remanded in prison.



Nadat and Patel will appear in court again on 22 April 2025, while Ndlangamandla is expected to return on 23 April 2025.



Police say they will continue to monitor cross-border activity closely, especially at the One Stop Border in Kazungula, where the arrests were made.