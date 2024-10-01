ZAMBIAN PILOT CAPTAIN MWAMBA SAMPA GETS HEROES SEND OFF IN NIGERIA.



Capt. Mwamba Sampa Sr did his last commercial flight today on the Embraer E175 aircraft today of Overland Airways Limited. The flight which from Ilorin to Lagos, Nigeria, was gracefully piloted by the Zambian Skipper into Murtala Muhammed International Airport to a cheering crowd that awaited him. Unknown to him, his children and sister travelled to Nigeria to surprise him on his last flight. It was truly great send off for an outstanding aviator! People do this for you when you’re good to them.



Capt. Sampa started his career at the defunct Zambia Airways in the 1980’s. Flew almost every aircraft in the fleet. From QZ he went to fly for Alliance Air which was a subsidiary for Air India. He also flew for Zambian Airways before going to Nigeria joining Overland Airways where he has helped the company grow from just a small operator of turboprop aircraft to modern E-Jet flying all over west Africa. He spent 17 years at the carrier! In total he has over 40 years of flying experience!



As much as he has retired from flying commercially, he will continue working at Overland Airways doing other ground related duties. One is also allowed to be an instructor after 65 years so maybe he will be the one chucking out new pilots over there.



Imagine if he can to Zambia, the wealth of knowledge he would bring here? He would help our local carriers to grow to even greater heights. These are people we need here for guidance on how to steer our industry.



Well done to Capt. Sampa Sr and all the best. You are not celebrated enough here at home.

Blue Skies Skipper ✈



©️ Hummingbird Aviation Zambia



Mwamba Sampa