Zambian Politics a never ending Circus



By Chama Chomba



Zambian politics is a never-ending circus, starring the same old performers in different costumes. Former leaders, once ousted for failure, resurface as “saviors,” armed with recycled manifestos and grand promises of change. They switch parties like chameleons, claiming to represent “fresh ideas” while peddling the same tired rhetoric.



Elections become predictable reruns, where voters are urged to believe that this time, the actors will finally deliver. Retirement seems nonexistent in this political theater, as yesterday’s failures are today’s candidates

The real tragedy?





The audience keeps clapping, hoping that somehow, this recycled cast will produce a brand-new show worth watching.