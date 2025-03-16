ZAMBIAN Politics is about personal sacrifice- Simon Mwewa Lane

By Simon Mwewa Lane

“ZAMBIAN Politics is about personal sacrifice.



The moment you enter the political arena, you automatically turn into an ATM machine. Zambian politics is about physical contact, there is no celebrity in politics.





Door to door campaiging is an animal that constantly needs to be fed, elyo you have to do it whether you like it or not…you young people that are going into politics, get ready lose to EVERYTHING, your house, cars…all for politics.





It will turn you into a professional begger. All your rich friends will get tired of giving money but you have to keep asking. Good luck. You’ll need it.





Most young people will run on independant tickets because being adopted by an established political party comes with alot of red tape. Many are called BUT FEW ARE CHOSEN – SMLtv