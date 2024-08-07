ZAMBIAN PREMIER LEAGUE WARNS AGAINST SUPERSTITIOUS PRACTICES

The Zambian Premier League -ZPL- says starting next season, clubs that abrogate match rules by alleged superstitious practices will be fined.

ZPL- Chief Executive Officer JOSEPH CHIMPAMPWE says should any team be seen climbing a fence, avoiding the dressing room and shunning stadia because of witchcraft allegations will be penalised.

Speaking to ZNBC Sports News, CHIMPAMPWE said so far preparations for the start of the 2024/2025 league season are underway, with the Charity Shield taking place this weekend on the Copperbelt.

CHIMPAMPWE has further urged clubs to ensure that they comply with the Club licensing policy before the leagues start.

ZNBC