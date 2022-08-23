Zambian 🇿🇲 President Hakainde Hichilema Is Exactly What Every African Country Needs

📌Zambia’s President Hichilema has hired 11,276 Healthworkers.

📌He reduced the yearly practicing licence fees for Nurses and Midwives from $23 to $6 in December 2021.

📌He reduced the inflation rate from 25.6% in August 2021 to 9.7%.

📌He made Zambian Kwacha, the world’s second best performing currency. It was the world’s worst performing currency in 2021.

📌He is building Africa’s largest nickel mine, which will make Zambia Africa’s largest nickel producer.

📌He opened a fruit factory, which will create 900 jobs and partner with 1,500 rural farmers.

📌He has refused to take salaries for 11 months since he became the President on August 24, 2021.

📌He increased the salaries of civil servants by 12% in February 2022.

📌He provided free education.

📌He has hired 30,476 Teachers and plans to hire additional Healthworkers.

📌 He has paid all retirees

📌 Increased constituency development fund from k1.6 to k25.7

📌 He has restored freedom of the media among others.

Performing wonders in just 11 months in Office, We salute you Mr. President 🇿🇲👏

#InsideAfrica