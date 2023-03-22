ZAMBIAN RAPPER BASED IN SOUTH AFRICA NABBED FOR DRUG POSSESSION.

South African based Zambian businessman and rapper Patrick Chansa popularly known as Mr Faga has been nabbed for drug possession and multiple firearms in Cape Town.

According to unconfirmed reports, Police arrested Mr. Faga in Capetowns Central Business District on Bree street as he was driving to his associates office in an impromptu police check. He was then found in possession of undisclosed narcotics and psychotropic substances as well as an alarming amount of firearms believed to be illegally obtained.

Mr Faga seemed to be high off his own supply as all he could do was smile as the police took him away.

He has built a large Instagram audience with his lavish ‘luxurious lifestyle’ posts and is known for songs such as macky 2 who he claims to be his idol and Aikona ft chef 187.

Details of his arrest are yet to be given as investigations are still underway…

SOURCE: Smarteagles