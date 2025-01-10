ZAMBIAN RECEIVES US$13.2 MILLION FROM AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK FOR WASH PROJECT



By Patricia Mbewe



The Zambian Government through the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation has received a US$13.2 million funding from the African Development Bank, to finance the implementation of the “Improving Access and Strengthening Innovations for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project in Kabwe Town, Central Province and Bauleni Township in Lusaka.



The project comprises three main components namely climate resilient water supply infrastructure development, sanitation and hygiene services improvement, institutional strengthening, capacity building and project management.





Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says the infrastructure improvements in Kabwe will include the rehabilitation of the Mulungushi Water Treatment Works, increasing ground water production by developing 5 new boreholes at Kalulu and Mukobeko well fields, rehabilitation of the transmission and distribution system and construction of new network extension to improve water supply, mostly in peri urban and informal settlements around Kabwe.





Mr. Nzovu says in Lusaka’s Bauleni Township, 160,000 persons will benefit from improved access to water supply as new water supply infrastructure will be constructed, and the transmission and distribution system in the township will be reinforcement.





He explains that the proposed interventions will focus on improving the quality of life of the underserved and un-served communities, by responding to the increasing demand for water and sanitation services due to population and economic growth.





The minister adds that on water, sanitation, and hygiene-wash- component, climate-resilient, gender-sensitive, and disability-friendly sanitation and hygiene facilities will be constructed at some selected schools and health centers in Kabwe and Bauleni Township, which will benefit over 460,000 people.



PHOENIX NEWS