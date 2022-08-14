ZAMBIAN SOCCER STAR IS FIRST ZAMBIAN PLAYER TO FEATURE IN ITALY’S TOP FLIGHT LEAGUE

By Pesulani Mwale

Zambian forward, Lameck Banda, made his debut in the Serie-A for his new side, Lecce, when they hosted Inter-Milan Saturday Evening.

Banda, who recently completed his transfer to the side came off the bench in the 74th minute to become the first Zambian player to feature in Italy’s top flight league.

His team however lost 2-1, courtesy to goals from Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Denzel Dumfries, with Gambian forward, Assan Torrez Ceesay scoring what ended up to be a consolation for Lecce.

Elsewhere, the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga has congratulated Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club for winning the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Champions League.

Green Buffaloes defeated defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 regulation time result.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also the reigning CAF Women’s Champions League champions.

Kamanga says the success of Green Buffaloes Women’s Football Club will inspire other clubs to aspire for greatness outside the Zambian border.

The team has also qualified to the CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted in Morocco later in the year.

Meanwhile, Sundowns forward, Melinda Kgadiete claimed the Player of the Tournament award, while the Golden Glove when to Green Buffaloes goalkeeper Aisha Mbwana who did not conceade a goal in 3 games open play, Ireen Lungu from Buffaloes winning the Golden Boot for her five goals while Double Action took home the Fair Play prize.