Zambian, South African-based terror suspect named as ISIS key operative

A TERROR suspect based in Zambia and South Africa has been named as the key operative in the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists financing network in Southern Africa that the US Justice Department sanctioned.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Abubakar Swalleh is a South Africa- and Zambia-based ISIS operative.

Mr Swalleh is believed to be involved in the physical transfer of funds from South Africa to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Additionally, Swalleh facilitates the movement of ISIS-affiliated individuals from Uganda to South Africa, and vice versa.