Zambian sprinter mints gold in Finland

Zambia’s 400m Athlete Patrick Nyambe clinched a gold medal on Wednesday night after finishing first with 45.89 seconds at the 2023 Motonet GP Lappeenranta World Athletics Championship tour in Finland.

This is in contribution to Nyambe’s aim of qualifying to the the World Athletics Championship to be held in Budapest from 19-27 August, 2023.

Nyambe is among three athletes camped in Germany alongside Zambia’s top female athlete Rhodah Njobvu and 2022 Commonwealth and African Champion Muzala Samukonga under the tutelage of Douglas Kalembo ahead of the World Championship.

Credit: Diamond TV