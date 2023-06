ZAMBIAN STABBED TO DEATH BY GIRL FRIEND IN JOHANNESBURG

Mr Noah Lungu has been stubbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend in Elandsfontein, Johannesburg.

Mr Lungu was killed in the early hours of this morning and the body has been deposited at the Police Forensic mortuary for further investigations.

The alleged killer is on the ran and police have instituted a manhunt.

Further details will be communicated in due time.

MHSRIEP.

Thank you.

Ferdinand Simaanya

ZASA & ZDO – President

0844999186