Press Statement

Pretoria – Tuesday 04th October,2022.

ZAMBIAN STABBED TO DEATH IN SOUTH AFRICA

A Zambian national, based in South Africa was on Tuesday 27th September,2022 stabbed by unknown people in unexplained circumstances.

Goodson Chomba, 34, is said to have been stabbed several times and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mother to the deceased, Anna Chama, confirmed the matter to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria and that investigations have since been instituted after the matter was reported to Police in Port Elizabeth.

Goodson was a businessman who owned, among other businesses, a Driving School in South Africa.

Issued by

Tamara Nyirenda

First Secretary Press

Zambia High Commission

Pretoria.