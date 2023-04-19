ZAMBIAN STUDENT ARRESTED IN RUSSIA FREED

Reports from Russia and Zambia’s foreign affairs department indicate that 21-year-old zambian student, who was studying in Russia, Rebecca Ziba has been freed by authorities in that country.

In April, 2022 a female student (Rebecca Ziba) was arrested in Russia for allegedly “rehabilitating Nazism” by twerking in front of a war memorial.

Ziba was detained after she posted a video of herself on Instagram.

In the footage posted alongside a joking caption she was seen dancing next to a World War II memorial in Khanty-Mansiysk.