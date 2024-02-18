Zambian Swimmer Mia Phiri Breaks National Record at World Aquatics Championships

Mia Phiri, the rising star in Zambian swimming, has made headlines once again by setting a new national record in the 50m backstroke event at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Phiri’s outstanding performance earned her the 5th position, clocking an impressive time of 29.61 seconds, surpassing her previous personal best of 30.17 seconds. Her remarkable achievement not only showcases her exceptional talent but also highlights her relentless dedication to the sport.

Raphael Mulenga, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), extended his heartfelt congratulations to Phiri on behalf of the organization. Mulenga praised Phiri for her extraordinary accomplishment, emphasizing her unwavering commitment, talent, and perseverance.

In his statement, Mulenga emphasized that Phiri has not only made history but has also become a symbol of pride for Zambia on the international stage. Her stellar performance serves as inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country, highlighting the potential and talent within Zambia’s sports community.

Phiri’s success at the World Aquatics Championships underscores the growing prominence of Zambian athletes on the global stage and reaffirms the country’s commitment to nurturing sporting excellence.

As Mia Phiri continues to make waves in the world of swimming, all eyes are on her future endeavors, with expectations running high for even greater achievements on the international stage.