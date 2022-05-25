ZAMBIAN SWIMMER UPSET WITH SPORTS MINISTRY FOR GIVING CHIPOLOPOLO HUGE MONEY IN AFCON QUALIFIERS SHE BELIEVES THEY WILL PROBABLY LOSE

“Zambian baseball team won a tournament against Burkina Faso. Didn’t see that in the news, instead we saw that the ministry is giving FAZ K14m (actually K41M) to pay for the debts and get chipolopolo ready for AFCON qualifiers which they will probably lose.

I’m tired of other sports being given false hope that the government will be there for them and fund them while the likes of Sydney Siame and I have to fund our own continental trips, win medals and the most publicity we get is a column at the back of the sports section. All we want is to be given the recognition we deserve. We just want equality, we want all sports to be treated equally regardless of how big or small, popular or unpopular the sport is,”

=== Tilka Paljk OLY === Zambian international swimmer