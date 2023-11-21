ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVERS AT KASUMBALESA BORDER GO ON STRIKE, DEMANDING RISK ALLOWANCES

Some Zambian truck drivers have today, November, 20, 2023 gone on strike on the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC- side of the border, demanding that the mining companies that they work for start paying them risk allowances.

Speaking in an interview, they explained that, despite risking their lives by transporting highly valuable minerals such as copper and cobalt from the DRC, they have alleged that they are neglected as they are not given adequate security escorts as well as risk allowances.

The drivers have since parked their trucks along the road on the DRC side at Kasumbalesa border, stating that they will not move until their demands are met.

And, reacting to the development in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio, Southern African Development Community -SADC- Truck Drivers’ Association President, Eugene Ndhlovu, has condemned the way in which the Zambian truck drivers have chosen to air the grievances.

Mr. Ndhlovu notes that it is unacceptable for the drivers to claim for risk allowances from clients in the DRC instead of engaging mining firms they are affiliated with locally, urging them to immediately halt the protest.

Mr. Ndhlovu has since asserted that, his association does not support the protest, especially that, it is taking place in a foreign country.

MAFKEN FM