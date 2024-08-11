ZAMBIAN WOMAN MAUREEN KAUMA BREAKS THE RECORD IN OUR COUNTRY 🇿🇲



IF YOU WANT A MAN WITH A CAR. YOU WILL FIND HIM WHERE YOU HAVE PARKED YOURS. STOP STRESSING PEOPLE’S SONS, THEY WORKED HARD TO HAVE CARS AND NO ONE IS LIMITING YOU TOO CAN WORK HARD AND BUY YOURS.



We are in the modern world where we have equal rights and opportunities. No one is looking down upon us women. We need to just work hard and make the lives easier for men too, thus why men are dying with BP because of unnecessary demands from lazy and heartless women who are trying so hard to compare men .



Every man is unique in his or her own way let’s just support men not to suck them their hard earned wealthy instead of adding value and wealthy in their lives.



If you don’t love a man better you leave him and so that he finds a another woman who will understand him and love him for him to have long life.



Some women are killing men unknowingly and is not good at all. Change my fellow women by becoming helpers not drainers.



Credit: Kauma Maureen