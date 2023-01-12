ZAMBIAN WOMAN SEEKING HELP TO RELOCATE FROM MALAWI, SAYS SHE IS SUFFERING

Dear admin,

Sir my names are Rosta Sondoyi. I am a Zambian of NRC no 243356, am a lunda from ikelenge in the village of swanakapinga. I was based in SOLWEZI wisdom compound and once worked for Butemwe milling plant in Zambia.

I came here to Malawi when I was engaged by a Malawian man to marry me. I have been here since 2020 but things did not work out as expected. I am now suffering and going through untold hardships. I have been to our High Commission here in Malawi several times but have been told that they are not funded to repatriate people.

Please admin help to share this for the government or well wishers to help me relocate back to Zambia. My phone number is ±265991937988 and is also on watsapp. I am really suffering and have no where to turn to here in Malawi.

(ADMINS NOTE: Post edited to make it readable and easily understood but details remain the same.)