ZAMBIAN WOMAN SLAIN IN GHANA LAID TO REST, KILLER STILL ON THE LOSE

ELIZABETH M. (22) the Zambian woman who was brutally killed by her West African lover in Ghana and stuffed in a fridge has been laid to rest at the public cemetery in Ho City.

According to the Ghanaian Times, the burial was attended by local officials and the Zambian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Richard Mwanza.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for her killer continues.

The suspect known as “Frank” at home and “Emmanuel” at work has been identified as Augustine F. a Togolese national.

Volta Region Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Felix Anyidoho reported that Ghanaian Police is working with INTERPOL, the international law enforcement body, to apprehend Augustine F.

Elizabeth M., affectionately known as Lizzy in Ghana, was born in 1999 in Pemba, Southern Province.

The Ghanaian Times reports that she went to work in a restaurant in Monze after completing her education in 2018.

How and why she moved to Ghana in June 2021 is unclear.

Elizabeth’s gold-colored coffin was lowered into the grave after prayers were said by a police chaplain.

The Sentinel is saddened by the fact that the body of the late Ms. M. was not repatriated to Zambia for burial with her ancestors.

We sincerely hope that even though that the victim has been laid to rest, Ghanian police will continue to pursue her killer and bring him to justice. MHSRIP 😔🙏🏽