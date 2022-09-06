ZAMBIAN WOMAN STRANDED IN A SOUTH AFRICAN HOSPITAL

Pretoria – Monday 5th September 2022

A Zambian woman, who has been hospitalised in South Africa for two months, is looking for her relatives back home.

Mildred Chola, 39, is in Thabamoopo Hospital in the Lebowakgomo area in Limpopo Province and does not have a clear recollection of the circumstances that brought her to South Africa.

This has in turn caused some difficulties in locating her relatives.

However, records from the Hospital indicate that her relatives are in Mufulira in the Copperbelt in Ndeke Village, Plot No. 2008 but efforts to locate them have so far proved futile.

According to the information provided by the Hospital, Ms.Chola was born on 1st November, 1983 as the sixth born to Fernando Chola and Getrude Kalaba Chola and attended school at Pamodzi Primary before going to Ndeke Secondary School.

Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Ms. Inonge Mwenya has appealed to anyone with information regarding Ms Chola to get in touch with the High Commission in Pretoria.

