(ZANIS) Zambia and Namibia are next month expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding -MOU- for the construction of a Gas and Oil pipeline from Windhoek into Lusaka.

Energy Minister PETER KAPALA disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Siavonga District Commissioner GEOFFREY JAKOPO at his office.

Mr. KAPALA said the gas will be used for power generation while the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in the country.

He disclosed that the project, which is expected to take 3 to 4 years to complete, will have its main gas and oil power station in Lusaka.

And Mr. KAPALA has called for the prudent management of water resources following the poor rainfall recorded this year.

The Energy Minister said the rainfall pattern did not perform as expected and this could result in the Kariba Dam recording water levels 3 meters lower than last year.

He however said the government is keen in ensuring that the resource is well managed so that it does not affect the production of electricity.

Meanwhile, Siavonga Member of Parliament DARIUS MULUNDA has called on the Rural Electrification Authority -REA- through the office of the Energy Minister to help connect the villages to electricity.

The Siavonga lawmaker also called on the minister to engage ZESCO on the lighting of the central business district.