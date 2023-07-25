ZAMBIANS ARE BUYING MEALIE MEAL AT CORRECT PRICES – Agriculture PS

ZAMBIANS ARE BUYING MEALIE MEAL AT CORRECT PRICES – PS … confirms issuing permit to ZNS to export mmeal to Congo

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi says the current price Zambians are buying the mealie meal at is the correct one, and that he expects the same high prices to be sustained, such that even a big yield from the coming rain season may not play much of a factor due to pressures from countries in the region.

And Mbozi said his Ministry issued the Zambia National Service (ZNS) with a permit to export “imported” mealie meal from South Africa, and that he is not the right person to answer over the fact that ZNS has now become a trading institution involved in imports and exports of maize to other countries.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mbozi was asked on the ever skyrocketing prices of mealie meal which show no signs of abetting despite claimed interventions by the UPND administration to arrest the situation, Mbozi argued that Zambians are buying the mealie meal at the correct price, as government no longer subsidises the commodity.

He said his interest in the Ministry of Agriculture is to subsidise the farmers who produce the maize and questions about subsidising consumers should be referred to the relevant ministry.

Mbozi claimed that there was pressure on Zambian maize as other regional countries main source of maize was Ukraine and Russia, which countries are at war, saying the importing countries have now found Zambia as one of the sources of the commodity, and thereby putting pressure on the local stocks.

“Because of the high demand, the prices have gone up in the region, it’s not just in Zambia. In Malawi the price is even much higher than it is in Zambia,” Mbozi said. “When we were selling the mealie meal at less that K200, it’s because government, through the Food Reserve Agency… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-are-buying-mealie-meal-at-correct-prices-ps-confirms-issuing-permit-to-zns-to-export-mmeal-to-congo/