Zambians are hungry – Tasila Lungu

Zambians are hungry – Tasila
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Chawama member of parliament Tasila Lungu says the Zambian people are hungry and cannot afford to buy certain essential commodities because of high prices.
Lungu was speaking on Hot FM Hot Breakfast Show on Friday, that most people in her constituency were calling her asking for food.
She said although she had been offering help, it was tough for her as she could not afford to help every one.
“People are saying they are hungry, so they are expecting us
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-are-hungry-tasila/
Are you only knowing now that people are hungry? As a leader you should have worked hard during your father’s presidency to make sure communities are empowered through govt enabling environment for entrepreneurship. Access to clean water, electricity, good road network in townships etc. People don’t want handouts. You didn’t deliver and now you make them desperate people to look to you like a savior from their money you enriched yourself and your father.
Hon Tasila, ask the Bembas, they will tell you that; Insala nindiminwa. You don’t complain to anyone when you are hungry, you just have to work and grow some food to defeat that hunger. Last season, I can agree that people were hungry and the Government is still giving them cash for drought or emergency relief, cash for work etc. But this season, God has blessed us with abundant rains and we don’t need to continue being hungry. The time you were in America, some of us were busy farming and natulima, only the lazy ones who always want tantameni will always complain of hunger. They think the Government is responsible for giving them food. Even God told man that you have to sweat for your food until the day you return to the dust where you were made from. Just encourage and support your people to grow more food and in no time, that hunger will vanish. Ba Government have created a very conducive farming environment in the country and if we don’t take advantage of it, we shall always be perpetual hungry citizens.
Zambians are hungry and UPND is weaponising this in Kalulushi. People are parading for handouts ,termed as defecting!!!
This girl is very irritating. She is enjoying money she never worked for. Even a prostitute is better because she works all night for what she gets in the morning.
Tasila help the people that are hungry. You guys padded yourselves well. Surely you can afford to give even a hundred people a bag of mealie meal.
Even with good rainfall you still talk of hunger? Do you want people to go back to tantameni system? Go round the country and see what people have done as far as food production is concerned. Even some of the stonch commander 1, 2, 3, have cultivated and have learnt to be self reliant. In the absence of adverse catastrophes, hunger is caused by laziness. But zambians are hard working, they can just be baptized into laziness by poor policies as it was in PF,led by Lungu
Tasila do not mock God