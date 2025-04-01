Zambians are hungry – Tasila Lungu

Zambians are hungry – Tasila



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Chawama member of parliament Tasila Lungu says the Zambian people are hungry and cannot afford to buy certain essential commodities because of high prices.





Lungu was speaking on Hot FM Hot Breakfast Show on Friday, that most people in her constituency were calling her asking for food.





She said although she had been offering help, it was tough for her as she could not afford to help every one.





“People are saying they are hungry, so they are expecting us



