Zambians Are Now Eating In Funerals Due To High Cost Of Living – Mwenya



*New Era Democratic Party President Exildah* Mwenya noted with great concern the economic hardships the Zambian people are facing due to fake and unfilled promise of the UPND lead administration.



Mrs Mwenya said that after visiting so many communities across the country it is undeniable fact that the Zambian people can nolonger continue wallowing in poverty yet Zambia is blessed with all mineral resources that can be used to alleviate poverty from our land.



Speaking at a joint press briefing yesterday, Mrs Mwenya said many of the promises made by HH and UPND has so far been only mare dreams and nothing more. Some of the failed campaign promises made by this UPND noted by the president are in education, agriculture, economic hardships, mining and so on.



“Our country is faced with the worst economy challenge which is unprecedented never seen in this country.”



President Exildah Mwenya encouraged the Zambian people to wake up and turn out in Numbers and vote out the UPND in 2026.