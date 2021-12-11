ZAMBIANS REGRET CHANGING GOVT, SAYS TUTWA
Zambians are regretting changing government, Tutwa Ngulube has observed.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ngulube, the former deputy government chief whip and former Kabwe-Central member of parliament, said the UPND are facing the the reality of being in government and they are now backtracking on their campaign promises.
Put to him that the UPND administration might have been compelled to take the US$1.4 billion IMF route because of insurmountable debts and lack of proper debt management mechanisms by the PF, Ngulube argued that it was the the PF that had a debt management programme; adding that had the PF formed government after the August 12 general election, it was going to restructure the debt and improve the country’s economy.
“In fact, it is the Patriot Front government that negotiated for that staff level agreement. The Patriot Front had already negotiated for that…So the UPND should not even take credit for it,” said Ngulube, who is also immediate past Kabwe Central member of parliament. “And I sure the Zambian people are regretting changing government.”
On Friday, while in Parliament, Vice President Mutale Nalumango told the Zambian people to tighten their belts… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-regret-changing-govt-says-tutwa/
Zambians have no regrets that they voted Edgar Lungu and his PF out of office.
Ngulube, speak for yourself not for us Zambians. If the elections were held again, your pf would lose by more than 2m votes.
p.s. more arrests are coming your (pf) way so better start dusting your law licence co they will need your help, assuming your are not in the line of fire????
Ngulube you are a big liar.We don’t even dream about PF.PF is STINKING
Who is missing pf ? Call election tomorrow and you will see pepe. Tribalist , criminals , corrupt leaders and murderers to be missed.
Which Zambians are these , only those who enjoyed insulting, looting , lawlessness, driving on the wrong sides of the Roads mistreating policemen and women.the list of deliquent and unbecoming behavior is endless .let the rule of law take preminance. Let dignity come back let us begin to behave as a Christian Nation.let our fruits define us
Very funny. You need your head examined. Aren’t you the one who put on a show trying to dump your party and trying to show loyalty to the current administration.
It is on record Mr Lawyer. Have you become a professional deceiver. Why else did you have a press conference at your home concerning working with the present government. We are yet to come to all of you next. what ever you did wrong is coming back to bite you.
For now carry on with your politicking we expected you to do this. We just encourage the current administration not to relent but to fix this offenders without leaving any stone unturned since their arrogance is too much in their mouths.
No to ECL and STINKING PF.
A pile of shit from this ngulube moron. After messing up everything, he can even the audacity to spill the rubbish in the article above. All PF morons are really shameless and lack self introspection. Which Zambians miss and want ecl back????? We don’t even want to see his last foot prints
Ngulube speak on behalf of the pf like you who benefitted from the looting of resources and the monies. Do not speak on behalf of Zambians. Even the 1.8 your pf managed to get was from bribery and intimidation
. Meanwhile we await your turn to explain your resources.
Just when will you accept that ECL & his PF are dead and will never rise again? This is the reality and come 2026, no one will defeat our President HH, who would have by then governed the country, transparently, corrupt free, with rule of Law & respect for fundamental human rights, better social & economic developments and with integrity
The only one regretting is you fake lawyer since you have lost your seat and free income. It is such nonsense coming from your mouth that made you and your party lose. You alone are the single most contributor to the loss of votes for PF in kabwe central.
Who can miss Lungu?
What, may be if he was a drinking mate
Nshi news nankwe, elyo cannot drink with him under whatsoever. Useless lawyer
Tutwa and his circles are the ones regretting losing the elections. If anything they are the only Zambians regretting. I wonder how this moron is even making such statements!
No one can miss Poncho. Never !!!!
It seems TN is not 100%Zambian for he doesn’t know how Zambians feel to date what it felt to be treated the way pf did treat us’real Zambians.TN is a learned young man who doesn’t know that when he says Zambians he is generalizing.Instead he should say Cadres,corrupt indiviuals and criminals are crying for pf to have been kicked out of power by Zambians.It is only morons who leave their beautiful countries which are peaceful , democratic n economically sound to live abroad.Zambia is now better n we shall come back coz no place is better than HOME !