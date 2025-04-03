Zambians are really hash and making numbers over JANE KAMPAMBA’s unexpected LIVE recording. Anyway, below is her STATEMENT FROM JANE KAMPAMBA





CREDIT: Zambian post



Dear Zambian Post admin please I want to address Zambians and my friends who judged me over that audio on WhyMe TikTok live. I am disappointed to see even my close friends sharing that nonsense instead of ignoring my best friend even commented with laughing emojis I’m so shocked and disappointed some people are evil indeed. People are pretending as if they have never longanad before and busy calling me names.



I’m sorry to Zambians. What happened was that I was with a friend of mine at his place. I made a request to join the live for WhyMe and started waiting, that’s when my friend came to the room and he entered me.

He was fast so the phone fell down and I forgot to cancel my request to join WhyMe live video so ka stupid WhyMe approved it after minutes when my friend was already inside me and I didn’t notice.

I also want to apologize to my man publicly it was not intentional and i did not even enjoy.



Bakashana we must learn to stand up for each other akalumba fye stop sharing that post please im begging 🥺 🙏😩