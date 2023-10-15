ZAMBIANS ARE SUFFERING BUT GOD WILL SEE THEM THROUGH-REV CHIPAMPE

Chilanga-Sunday, 15th October 2023

In her Sermon to the UCZ Chilanga Congregation, Rev. Rachael Chipampe Mkandawire said Zambians were going through one of the most difficult times in the life of the country.

Preaching on a Theme; “Give Thanks to God for Reaching this Far,” she said despite the challenges God will prevail and see through Zambians through the economic and social storms.

She stated that the Congregation was observing a special joint service to raise funds for the Cathedral Church building in Chilanga.

She thanked her congregation and their continued financial and material contributions even during the Pandemic.

She called on the congregation and Zambians to rejoice and always praise God in the Lord despite the challenges.

She said that October was a month of national prayers and independence celebrations and urged Zambians to recommit their faith and hope in God.

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon Given Lubinda was among special guests attending the Church Service at Chilanga UCZ.