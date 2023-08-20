ZAMBIANS DESERVE TO KNOW TRUTH ON MUCHENDE, KAMBWILI TELLS ACC

Chishimba Kambwili has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to immediately tell Zambians that they are investigating Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, and that President Hakainde Hichilema must immediately ask him to step aside if he is being investigated.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on assertions that the ACC is investigating Muchende for allegedly receiving a bribe from a named former liquidator, Kambwili said President Hichilema must immediately do what he professed during his opposition days that he would ask government officials that were under investigations to step aside.

“If indeed, Muchende’s house they have placed a restriction order, why haven’t they announced to the country? Because everybody who is being investigated, the ACC calls a press conference and notifies the country. Now what is so special about Muchende that the ACC are doing it secretively without announcing to the nation? Clearly it shows that there is a lot of corruption which is being swept under the carpet,” Kambwili said.

He said he was aware of the rampant corruption going on in the UPND administration, wondering why every year when there were fertilizer… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-deserve-to-know-truth-on-muchende-kambwili-tells-acc/