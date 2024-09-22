ZAMBIANS EXPECTS MORE FROM OPPOSITION – Max CHONGU

ZAMBIANS EXPECTS MORE FROM OPPOSITION – CHONGU



By Francis Chipalo



RECENTLY appointed Citizens First (CF) national youth chairman, Maxwell Chongu has announced his come back to politics by demanding for more “productive” conversations from fellow members of the opposition.



And Chongu has advised Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo to desist from disparaging Harry Kalaba, the CF president in the media.



Tembo, during a radio program at a named station is alleged to have accused Kalaba of being on a UPND payroll, accusations which have not sat well with CF’ youth wing led by Chongu.



And Chongu warned that should Tembo continues disrespecting Kalaba, the CF youths will seize the opportunity and give him a tune of his music with precision.



“We are a disciplined youth wing that has been guided to always be peaceful, respectful and coexist and above all, unite with other political parties we share common goals, but that does not mean we will sit quietly with our arms folded and watch our president being disrespected,” Chongu said.



Meanwhile, Chongu said Zambians expects more from the opposition than what people are currently being subjected to.



He said citizens expects leaders from the opposition parties to unite and work together in the interest of the Zambian people and the nation at large and not attacking or disrespecting each other.



“Zambians need a lot more from the opposition and not what we are giving them such as politics of character assassination through the media and social media platforms,” he added.