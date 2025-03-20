ZAMBIANS FLOCK TO MALAWI FOR CHEAPER FUEL

Chipata… Thursday March 20, 2025

For many years, Malawian citizens have relied on Zambia’s Chipata City for essential services, including groceries, banking, and trade.

The two neighboring countries share close ties, with intermarriages and daily business activities flourishing at the Mwami border.

However, the economic landscape has recently shifted as fuel prices in Malawi have dropped significantly compared to those in Zambia.

In Malawi, fuel prices are between K16 and K17 per liter, nearly half the price of fuel in Zambia, which stands at K35 per liter.

According to Chipata City Mayor, Mr. George Mwanza, the Malawian government has likely subsidized fuel and other essential commodities ahead of the country’s upcoming elections in September 2025.

He noted that such measures are common among governments looking to ease financial burdens on their citizens before major political events.

As a result, many Zambian motorbike riders, commonly known as “Honda” riders, and other citizens have been crossing the border in search of cheaper fuel.

While some are purchasing fuel for personal use, others are reselling it on the black market in Zambia.

This practice has raised concerns over safety and the competition it poses to regulated fuel stations in Chipata, which have experienced declining sales in recent months.

Authorities, including the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), have been urged to continue educating citizens on fuel safety, especially regarding the use of metallic containers for transport.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mwanza emphasized the need for innovative interventions to mitigate the high costs of essential commodities in Zambia.

He also called on citizens to prioritize safety while engaging in cross-border trade and daily economic activities.