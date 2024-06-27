Zambians going through hard economic times – Lungu

Zambians going through hard economic times – ECL

ZAMBIANS are going through excruciating economic tribulations occasioned by the failure by the UPND administration to manage all the economic sectors of the country prudently, Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu has said.

Former President Lungu says he is increasingly getting worried with the long hours without electricity Zambians were being subjected to with no hope of ever seeing solutions being provided by their government.

He says as a result of the high cost of living, acute electricity deficit and many other economic woes, Zambians had been cosigned into deeper poverty while those in leadership have continued promising of better days as they did during their time in opposition.