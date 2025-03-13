ZAMBIANS HAVE AGREED TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION IN AFFIRMATIVE – HAMASAKA



March 13, 2025



LUSAKA – State House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the government, through the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), has been consulting citizens on the need to amend the Constitution.





Mr. Hamasaka said it is not wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to announce that Zambians have agreed to amend the Constitution.



“President Hichilema is speaking from the background of consultations already done by the MoJ and previous attempts to amend the Constitution, even by the PF,” he said.





He stated that the church, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other groupings have been consulted and have agreed to amend the Constitution.





President Hichilema recently said that Zambians have agreed to amend the Constitution to ensure greater representation of youth and women in Parliament.





Mr. Hamasaka also disclosed that the government will release a paper next week that outlines flaws in the Constitution that require amending.



Among the provisions to be brought forward for amendment are candidates withdrawing from elections, as well as the inclusion of women and youth in the electoral process.





Mr. Hamasaka also rejected allegations of foul play in the proposed constitutional amendment process, asserting that the changes are intended to strengthen governance rather than manipulate the electoral process.





He noted that Zambia’s Constitution has undergone multiple amendments in the past, including the 2016 revisions under former President Edgar Lungu.



