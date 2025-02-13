ZAMBIANS HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE IN THE UPND – KALABA



… and it will be difficult for them to win the 2026 elections due to lies, leadership failure and lack of respect for the church.



NDOLA, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12,2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the UPND’S lack of respect for the church, lies and leadership failure will warrant there exist in 2026.



Speaking when he featured on Radio Ichengelo in Ndola today, Mr. Kalaba said Zambians have lost confidence in the UPND.



He said the ruling party should not use there victory in by elections as a sign of popularity because the dynamics of a general election are different.



” Zambians have lost confidence in the UPND and they will not win the 2026 general elections. They have put lies, propaganda and also lack of respect for Catholic Bishops as there main agenda,” he said.



“Winning by elections is not a sign of popularity because the dynamics of a General election are different. PF used to win by elections but still lost the General election. The UPND has recklessly spent alot of money in by elections than they have spent in hospitals,” the CF leader said.



And Mr. Kalaba said he still remains the candidate of choice in the 2026 Presidential elections adding that his party’s loss in the recent by elections is not a sign of lack of popularity.



He said the majority Zambians will have a final say whether he becomes Republican President or not.



“I have not offered myself in any election after 2021 and my party’s loss in the recent by elections is not a sign of popularity. In 2026 Zambians will decide if will have MP’s or not or if I will be Republican President. MMD never had a member of parliament before they removed UNIP from power in 1991 and we remain optimistic,” Mr. Kalaba said.



